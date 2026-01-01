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Al-Aqsa Mosque: 50,000 Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer on 3 July 2026

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Shafaqna English- 50,000 Palestinians performed Friday prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque despite restrictions imposed by Israeli forces on worshipers seeking to enter the holy site.

According to local sources in Occupied Jerusalem, approximately 50,000 worshipers attended prayer at the holy Islamic site, despite measures that limited access for many Palestinians.

Palestinian citizens of Israel were able to reach the Mosque after arriving by bus from Jaljulia and other towns. However, Israeli police prevented dozens of others from entering and conducted identity checks at the entrances.

Calls have continued for Palestinians to travel to Aqsa, attend Friday prayer, and maintain a continuous presence at the Mosque as a way of reaffirming its Islamic identity and rejecting Israeli efforts to assert control over the site and alter its historical and legal status.

The appeals come amid an increase in settler incursions into the Aqsa compound and what Palestinians say are Israeli attempts to undermine the authority of the Islamic Waqf and impose new realities aimed at changing the Mosque’s Islamic character.

Organizers also stressed the importance of maintaining a strong and continuous presence at Aqsa, describing it as the first line of defense against Israeli plans to impose temporal and spatial divisions at the site and expand control over Islamic holy places in Occupied Jerusalem.

 

 

Sources: Palestinian Information Center

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