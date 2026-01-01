Cape Verde, surprise package of World Cup

Shafaqna English- Cape Verde’s manager, Bubista, expressed immense pride in his side following their performance against three‑time world champions Argentina, pushing them to the absolute limit before narrowly losing a dramatic last‑32 encounter at the World Cup on Friday(3 Jul 2026).

The African side, ranked 67th in the world, have emerged as the tournament’s surprise team in their debut World Cup appearance. They held former champions Spain and Uruguay to draws in the group stage, and eventually fell 3–2 to the title‑holders after extra time.

Source: Reuters

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