Afghanistan Passport remains last in 2026 Global Index

Shafaqna English- Afghanistan’s passport has been ranked last in the 2026 Global Passport Index, placing last among 197 countries, according to Global Citizen Solutions.

The index evaluates passports based on visa-free access, investment attractiveness, and quality of life. Afghanistan scored 23.10 out of 100, placing it at the bottom among 197 countries and territories assessed.

The report shows a wide gap between Afghanistan and the world’s strongest passport, with Sweden topping the ranking at 96.05 points. Other top-ranked passports include Switzerland, Finland, Germany, and the Netherlands.

Sources: Ariana News

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