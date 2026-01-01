Scaloni: No knockout match is easy

Shafaqna English- Argentina’s head coach, Lionel Scaloni, described their exhausting 3–2 extra‑time victory over Cape Verde in the World Cup round of 32 as a clear reminder that there are no straightforward games in the knockout stages. His comments came after the defending champions were twice pulled level by the small African side and only just managed to advance.

3. Scaloni told the press on Friday: “That performance was for those who believed we had been given a straightforward path in the draw.”

“Of course we deserved the victory and qualification, but the match was incredibly tough,” he said.

Source: Reuters

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