Iran’s 1979 revolution triggered larger oil supply shock

Shafaqna English- Based on data from the IEA, OPEC, and the U.S. Department of Energy, Reuters calculations show that while the war on Iran has caused the biggest daily production shortfall in history, the 1979 Iranian Revolution still holds the record for the largest total supply loss over time.

The magnitude of the disruption caused by the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran has once again drawn comparisons to the 1973 Arab oil embargo, the Iranian Revolution, and the 1991 Persian Gulf War, while also underscoring the transformation of global energy markets over time.

Source: Reuters

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