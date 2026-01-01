Mourning in Muharram in Australia build bridges across ethnic and religious divides

Shafaqna English- In the highly diverse, multicultural landscape of modern Australia, ancient Islamic traditions, like mourning in Muharram, build unprecedented bridges across ethnic and religious divides. Lessons of Muharram are used to foster a shared message of humanity, justice, and social harmony in the country.

Muharram is a period of profound mourning. It marks the tragedy of Karbala in 680 AD.

Ashura processions in cities across Australia

Shia Islamic centers in Australia have begun programs marking the start of Muharram 1448 AH, with ceremonies held in Sydney and Melbourne.

Huge numbers of Shia Muslim communities in cities across Australia marched through the streets for Ashura processions.

Hundreds of mourners gathered across New South Wales, Australia, to commemorate Ashura, participating in a solemn mourning gathering that honoured the sacrifice and legacy of Imam Hussain (AS).

Distributing water to others on streets of Australian cities

During the mourning period, distributing water to others on the streets of Australian cities serves to commemorate the thirst suffered by Imam Hussain (AS)’s camp when their water supply was cut off.

This act of charity transcends religious dogma, offering a tangible demonstration of compassion to the broader Australian public. It transforms the tragedy of Ashura into a modern expression of civic duty and social care.

Sources: Streamline, ABNA

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