English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsFeatured 1Other NewsUSworld

Heat disrupts US Independence Day celebrations

0

Shafaqna English- On Friday(3 Jul 2026), a severe heatwave disrupted Independence Day festivities throughout large parts of the central and eastern United States, prompting authorities in Washington and other cities to call off or delay numerous parades, concerts, and firework shows.

One of the events affected by the oppressive heat was the Great American State Fair, held on the National Mall in Washington, which served as a central element of President Donald Trump’s plans to commemorate the country’s 250th anniversary.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Severe heat alert at World Cup

asadian

Arab countries brace for severe heatwave with temperatures reaching 50°C

nafiseh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.