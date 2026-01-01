Heat disrupts US Independence Day celebrations

Shafaqna English- On Friday(3 Jul 2026), a severe heatwave disrupted Independence Day festivities throughout large parts of the central and eastern United States, prompting authorities in Washington and other cities to call off or delay numerous parades, concerts, and firework shows.

One of the events affected by the oppressive heat was the Great American State Fair, held on the National Mall in Washington, which served as a central element of President Donald Trump’s plans to commemorate the country’s 250th anniversary.

Source: Reuters

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