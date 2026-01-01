Saudi tourism embraces AI to personalize travel

Shafaqna English- Saudi Arabia is accelerating the use of artificial intelligence across its tourism sector, with industry leaders saying AI is transforming trip planning, destination discovery, and customer experiences while supporting the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 strategy through smarter, more secure digital services, according to Arab News.

Artificial intelligence is playing an increasingly central role in Saudi Arabia’s fast-growing tourism industry, helping travelers navigate vast travel options with personalized recommendations based on budget, travel purpose, and cultural preferences.

According to Almosafer CEO Muzzamil Ahussain, AI is shifting travel from a “click economy” to a “conversation economy,” enabling more relevant itinerary suggestions and improving destination discovery. The company says its AI-powered recommendation systems have increased booking conversion rates by 22%, while promoting emerging destinations such as Abha, Jubail, Tabuk, The Red Sea, and Qiddiya City beyond traditional tourism hubs.

AI is also transforming operations behind the scenes. Around 50% of Almosafer’s software code is now co-authored by AI, and 85% of its engineering teams actively use AI tools to support a platform that processes roughly 10 billion requests every month.

As AI adoption expands, industry leaders emphasize that governance, transparency, and data protection are becoming equally important. IBM Saudi Arabia highlighted that responsible AI deployment requires strong oversight, secure data management, and human supervision. The company’s Sovereign Core platform is designed to help organizations meet local compliance requirements while securely scaling AI services.

With tourism and artificial intelligence emerging as two of Saudi Arabia’s fastest-growing sectors, industry experts believe the long-term success of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 tourism strategy will depend on combining innovation with trusted, transparent, and highly personalized digital experiences for travelers.

Source: Arab News

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