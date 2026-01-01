English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 2Other Newsworld

Australia hails UNESCO’s ruling

0

Shafaqna English- Australia’s assistant tourism minister announced on Saturday(4 Jul 2026) that the country has welcomed a preliminary UNESCO ruling that avoids placing the Great Barrier Reef on its endangered list, even as the world’s largest coral reef system continues to battle with coral bleaching.

Although UN scientists had earlier suggested that the reef be included on the danger list, it is currently absent from UNESCO’s list of world heritage sites in peril, despite having experienced multiple large‑scale bleaching events in recent years.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.