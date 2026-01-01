Australia hails UNESCO’s ruling

Shafaqna English- Australia’s assistant tourism minister announced on Saturday(4 Jul 2026) that the country has welcomed a preliminary UNESCO ruling that avoids placing the Great Barrier Reef on its endangered list, even as the world’s largest coral reef system continues to battle with coral bleaching.

Although UN scientists had earlier suggested that the reef be included on the danger list, it is currently absent from UNESCO’s list of world heritage sites in peril, despite having experienced multiple large‑scale bleaching events in recent years.

Source: Reuters

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