Heatwave in Europe speeds up Alpine glacier melting

Shafaqna English- Scientists report that this summer’s European heatwave has caused Swiss glaciers to vanish weeks earlier than normal, subjecting the Alps to another year of substantial ice depletion.

On June 29, the Rhone Glacier in southern Switzerland reached a milestone researchers call “Glacier Loss Day”—the moment when the winter’s accumulated snow has melted entirely and glaciers begin to shed their ice.

The director of Glacier Monitoring Switzerland, Matthias Huss, has noted that there are still three months left in this year for ice—which required many decades or centuries to accumulate—to melt away.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com