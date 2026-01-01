First large-scale return case in Spain under EU asylum pact

Shafaqna English- After the first large-scale return case in Spain under the EU asylum pact, the regional government of the Canary Islands has expressed concern about the full implementation of the new rule.

Last week, a court in the Canary Islands authorized the detention and return of 82 Senegalese migrants who had reached the island of El Hierro as part of a group of 119 people in total on June 23. According to Spanish media, this was the first large-scale return procedure launched in the archipelago since the EU’s Asylum and Migration Pact entered into force last month.

Sources: Info Migrants

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