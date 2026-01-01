English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsEuropeFeatured 2Other News

First large-scale return case in Spain under EU asylum pact

0

Shafaqna English- After the first large-scale return case in Spain under the EU asylum pact, the regional government of the Canary Islands has expressed concern about the full implementation of the new rule.

Last week, a court in the Canary Islands authorized the detention and return of 82 Senegalese migrants who had reached the island of El Hierro as part of a group of 119 people in total on June 23. According to Spanish media, this was the first large-scale return procedure launched in the archipelago since the EU’s Asylum and Migration Pact entered into force last month.

Sources: Info Migrants

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

EU’s new migration policy has come into force

nafiseh yazdani

UK’s Parliamentary Report: Government squandered billions on asylum housing

leila yazdani

UK: 111000 asylum applications overshadowed by migrant hotel debate

nafiseh yazdani

UK: Over 600 arrested for working illegally

nafiseh yazdani

Germany: Over 11,000 underage migrants seeking asylum

nafiseh yazdani

EUAA declared 12% drop in asylum applications in 2024

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.