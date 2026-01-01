Pope’s message to US on Independence Day: accept immigrants

Shafaqna English- On Saturday(4 Jul 2026), Pope Leo commemorated the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence by sending a letter to his homeland, in which he called on Americans to embrace and safeguard immigrants, all while he was visiting Lampedusa—Italy’s frontline island for migrant arrivals.

The Pope, who provoked Donald Trump’s anger last year by branding his tough immigration policies “inhuman,” has also urged the world to show greater humanity and extend help to people fleeing war and poverty.

While on a one-day visit to Lampedusa—a key transit point for migrants who risk perilous journeys across the Mediterranean from Africa to Europe—the pope called on European leaders to increase their efforts in helping the newcomers, whose numbers have exceeded 7,000 so far this year.

Source: Reuters

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