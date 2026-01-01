The final farewell: Public farewell ceremony for Martyred Leader of Islamic Revolution + [Videos]

Shafaqna English- The public farewell ceremony for the body of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution of Iran began in the early hours of this morning at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla in Tehran and is continuing with the participation of people from all walks of life.

During the ceremony, attendees honored the memory of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution by reciting verses from the Holy Qur’an, chanting elegies and mourning hymns, and paying their respects beside his body.

Mourning groups from various countries, including Georgia, attended the ceremony carrying their national flags.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

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