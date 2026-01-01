Calls for FIFA to act after Israel kills Gaza Footballer

Shafaqna English- The International Centre of Justice for Palestinians (ICJP) is renewing calls for accountability amid Israel’s killing of hundreds of athletes and sportspeople, after the killing of a Gaza footballer.

In a statement issued on Friday, the UK-based legal organisation called for FIFA to expel Israel from football’s governing body, arguing that Al-Ashqar’s death “underscores Israel’s targeted and indiscriminate killing of Palestinian sporting figures and civilians.”

Sources: New Arab

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