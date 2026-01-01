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Chery secures Nissan plant in South Africa

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Shafaqna English- Friday(3 Jul 2026) marked the formal handover of Nissan’s Rosslyn car plant to China’s Chery, following the January announcement of their deal. According to executives, the company will commit several million dollars to facility upgrades and the installation of new machinery, with a view to starting vehicle production in South Africa by mid‑2027.

In an official statement, Chery announced its intention to position South Africa as its central hub across the African continent for manufacturing, exports, R&D, and regional management.

Chery, which is China’s biggest vehicle exporter, has pledged to keep all 692 current workers at the facility. Additionally, Zhang stated that the initiative is expected to generate approximately 3,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities in production, supply chains, and associated sectors.

Source: Reuters

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