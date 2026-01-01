Trump approval falls deeply underwater across most US states

Shafaqna English- A new state-by-state poll shows President Donald Trump’s approval rating remains negative nationwide, with support strongest in Republican strongholds but underwater in every key battleground state ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, according to Newsweek.

According to Civiqs’ rolling survey of more than 114,000 registered voters, Trump held a 37% national approval rating and 58% disapproval as of July 1, resulting in a net approval of -21.

Trump remains most popular in Republican states led by Wyoming (+24), followed by North Dakota (+17) and Alabama (+14). However, his approval has declined even in these traditionally conservative states since the beginning of his second term.

His weakest support is concentrated in Democratic-leaning states, with Hawaii (-59) and Vermont (-58) recording the lowest net approval, followed by Maryland (-50), Massachusetts (-47) and California (-44).

The poll also shows Trump is underwater in all seven battleground states he won in the 2024 election, including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Nevada and North Carolina—an indication that Republican candidates could face greater challenges in the November 2026 midterm elections.

Demographic data highlights sharp political divisions. Older and white voters remain relatively more supportive, while younger voters, college graduates, Black voters and independents overwhelmingly disapprove of the president’s job performance.

The White House dismissed the polling, arguing that Trump’s 2024 election victory and nearly 80 million votes remain the clearest indicator of public support and his governing mandate.

Source: Newsweek

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