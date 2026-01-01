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Migrant minors face hearings at Paris airport waiting zone

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Shafaqna English- Foreign minors who arrived in France alone are often among those facing hearings at the Paris airport waiting zone.

The courthouse, built in the shadow of an air traffic tower with the constant roar of airplanes taking off, is part of the waiting zone (dubbed ZAPI) at Roissy-Charles-de-Gaulle Airport for people who have been refused entry into French territory. The building blends in with the other warehouses scattered throughout the airport’s maze of roads.

Sources: Info Migrants

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