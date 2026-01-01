Karbala ready to host funeral ceremony for Martyred Leader of Islamic Revolution

Shafaqna English- The head of Karbala Provincial Council announced that all security and service preparations for the funeral ceremony of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution of Iran have been completed, stressing that the province is fully prepared to host the event and that extensive coordination has been carried out with various institutions.

According to Shafaqna, Qasim Al-Yasiri, head of the Karbala Provincial Council, said that the province has finalized all necessary arrangements to host the funeral ceremony for the martyred Leader.

According to Al-Ahd News, he stated that a series of security, service, and logistical measures have been put in place to receive the body of the martyred Leader and ensure that the ceremony is conducted under the best possible conditions.

Al-Yasiri also announced that several meetings had been held with tribal leaders and civil society organizations as part of the preparations aimed at ensuring the ceremony is held in the most dignified manner.

He added that declaring the day of the ceremony an official holiday would further underscore the significance and solemnity of the occasion.

Referring to the personality of the martyred Leader, Al-Yasiri said that his emulation of his great forefather, Imam Hussein (AS), and his steadfastness until martyrdom have given his funeral a symbolic and special status among Muslims.

He further stated: “The blessings and continuation of this path will carry on under the guidance of Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei.”

On Friday evening, Karbala Governor Nassif Jassim Al-Khattabi also chaired an emergency meeting with the province’s security and service officials, emphasizing security and logistical preparations for the funeral ceremony of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran.