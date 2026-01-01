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Starmer: World is increasingly unstable

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Shafaqna English- Keir Starmer, who is stepping down as prime minister, has stated that his successor will need to spend just as much time on global crises and diplomatic matters as he has, while dismissing the idea that the UK’s next leader might concentrate more on internal affairs.

Starmer, who declared his intention to resign after two years in the role last month, told the BBC on Friday(3 Jul 2026) that foreign and domestic policy are inseparable, given that Britain is confronting a world that is becoming ever more unstable.

Source: Reuters

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