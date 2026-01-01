Americans welcome July 4 with expensive gasoline

Shafaqna English- As the Fourth of July holiday approaches, Americans are getting ready for the celebrations, undeterred by the fact that petrol prices are still high and far above the average levels seen in the past.

The reduction in tensions between the United States and Iran has helped lower petrol prices to some extent, alleviating concerns that any interruptions to oil transport via the Strait of Hormuz might cause a significant surge in fuel costs.

In spite of the recent fall in costs, this weekend’s Independence Day petrol prices are expected to be the second-highest on record for motorists.

Source: Reuters

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