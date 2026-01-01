English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsBusinessFeatured 1Other NewsUS

Americans welcome July 4 with expensive gasoline

0

Shafaqna English- As the Fourth of July holiday approaches, Americans are getting ready for the celebrations, undeterred by the fact that petrol prices are still high and far above the average levels seen in the past.

The reduction in tensions between the United States and Iran has helped lower petrol prices to some extent, alleviating concerns that any interruptions to oil transport via the Strait of Hormuz might cause a significant surge in fuel costs.

In spite of the recent fall in costs, this weekend’s Independence Day petrol prices are expected to be the second-highest on record for motorists.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Oil prices steady amid hopes for US-Iran peace

asadian

Boom in Asian stock markets

asadian

Worsening air leak on space station

asadian

Class disparity in summer travel across US

asadian

Poll: 61% of Americans think military action against Iran was a mistake

leila yazdani

Expectation of interest rate cuts in America

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.