US founding document found in London

Shafaqna English- An exceptionally rare version of the Declaration of Independence has been discovered in London, uncovered among archival records related to the British seizure of an American privateer vessel in 1776, coinciding with the United States’ 250th anniversary celebrations.

This document, renowned for its powerful call to “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” had been catalogued in 18th‑century records merely as “another document.” However, in May, a volunteer at the National Archives of Britain decided to examine it more carefully.

Source: Reuters

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