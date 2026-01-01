India’s fuel blending policy draws criticism

Shafaqna English- Friday(3 Jul 2026) saw the Indian government attempting to defuse a growing backlash over its mandatory ethanol-blended petrol containing 20% ethanol, after consumers complained about poorer fuel economy and driving performance and announced plans to stage a protest.

The requirement to use the E20 blend took effect last year, but it has since become a major political battleground between Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration and drivers in the world’s third-largest auto market.

Source: Reuters

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