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UNHCR: AI to help protect forcibly displaced

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Shafaqna English- The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) is using artificial intelligence (AI) to help humanitarian teams prepare earlier, respond faster, and better support forcibly displaced and stateless people.

Ahead of the AI for Good Global Summit in Geneva next week, which will bring together humanitarian, technology and development actors to explore how AI can be used responsibly for social good, UNHCR is highlighting practical examples of how AI is already supporting humanitarian action in displacement settings through its Innovation Incubator and Digital & Data Innovation Fund.

Sources: UNHCR

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