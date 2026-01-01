Pope Leo calls on Europe to help migrants crossing Mediterranean

Leo, who drew the ire of Donald Trump last year after calling the US president’s hard-line anti-immigration policies “inhuman,” called on the world to become “more human” and to help those fleeing war or poverty.

“Those who have lost their lives in this sea are victims both of decisions that were made and of decisions that were not made,” the pope said as part of a somber day visit, made as his native United States celebrated its 250th anniversary.

The first US-born pope urged Europe to tackle migration “in a comprehensive ‌manner, integrating immediate ‌relief efforts into a longterm strategic plan capable of receiving, protecting, supporting and ​integrating ‌migrants.”

He also urged European ⁠leaders to help improve conditions in migrants’ home countries so that fewer people ‌feel compelled to leave.

Lampedusa, which lies between Tunisia, Malta and Sicily, sits on one of the world’s deadliest migration routes. Many migrants arrive after crossing the Mediterranean in overcrowded boats and makeshift vessels. More than 1,400 people have died or ‌gone missing while attempting to cross the Mediterranean this year, including 28 children, according to the UN’s International Organization for Migration.