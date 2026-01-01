German auto supplier on path to restructuring

Shafaqna English- On Saturday(4 Jul 2026), German automotive parts supplier Continental revealed a €4 billion ($4.6 billion) agreement to offload one of its business units to an American investment firm, marking the most recent step in a large-scale restructuring effort.

The company, which has been hit hard by the crisis affecting the European car sector, has been streamlining its activities to refocus on its traditional tyre manufacturing operations.

A statement confirmed that Continental has reached a deal to sell its ContiTech division, which supplies plastic and rubber products to industrial customers, to the private investment firm Lone Star Funds.

Source: Aawsat

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