Discovery of Byzantine city in Egyptian desert

Shafaqna English- Egypt announced on Saturday(4 Jul 2026) the discovery of two significant archaeological sites, including a remarkably well-preserved residential city from the Byzantine period located in the western desert.

The latest finds, unearthed at the Dakhla Oasis and the Marina el-Alamein site close to Alexandria, are expected by the Egyptian government to give a much-needed lift to the nation’s tourism industry, which relies in part on visits to ancient sites.

Tourism and the strategically vital Suez Canal are two of the main sources of foreign currency for the cash-strapped nation.

Source: Aawsat

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