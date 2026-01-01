Egypt dedicates victory to Palestinians

Shafaqna English- Following Egypt’s World Cup win over Australia, coach Hossam Hassan took a Palestinian flag onto the field and stated that he was dedicating the victory to both the Egyptian and Palestinian people.

In a heartfelt post-match interview, he stated, “My heart and soul are with them,” as reported by The Associated Press. After a 1–1 deadlock in Friday’s(3 Jul 2026) round-of-32 match, Egypt secured a 4–2 penalty shootout victory over Australia to claim their first-ever win in the World Cup knockout rounds.

Source: Aawsat

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