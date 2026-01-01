Player abuse at World Cup is on the rise

Shafaqna English- FIFPRO, the worldwide representative of professional footballers, stated on Saturday(4 Jul 2026) that players in the tournament are suffering from a growing cycle of harassment, including racial and discriminatory offences both virtually and in reality, and demanded prompt action to stop it.

As the tournament reaches the round of 16, FIFPRO has urged everyone to work together in order to shield players from the rising abuse that is tied to intense media coverage and the negative consequences of matches, especially as teams are knocked out.

Source: Reuters

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