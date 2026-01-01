UN: Mass returns have increased pressure on Afghanistan’s cities & villages

Shafaqna English- The return of millions of migrants has Increased Pressure on Afghanistan’s Cities and Villages, the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) said.

In a report released on Tuesday, July 7, the agency said that approximately 2.8 million people have returned to Afghanistan in 2025 alone.

According to the report, nearly two million more people are expected to return to the country in 2026.

The UN agency said the growing number of returnees has increased the need for sustainable settlements, adequate housing, and expanded social infrastructure.

Sources: Hasht e Subh Daily

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