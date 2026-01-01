Scholars discuss Allameh Amini’s legacy, scientific impact of his magnum opus Al-Ghadir

Shafaqna English- On the commemoration day of Allameh Amini, experts examine why his masterpiece, Al-Ghadir, remains a cornerstone of contemporary Islamic research.

Scholars at the Islamic Research Foundation of Astan Qods Razavi (AQR) in Mashhad, northeast Iran, have highlighted the enduring scholarly significance of ‘Al-Ghadir’ as a premier academic reference for the Islamic world.

Hoj. Dr. Mohammad Arabshahi, a faculty member at the foundation, described the work as one of the most prominent contemporary research projects regarding the early Islamic era, the history of the Prophet’s companions, and Imamate thought.

He explained: “The text transcends simple religious advocacy. Allameh Amini employed a rigorous methodology, personally examining thousands of manuscript and printed sources from major libraries across the Islamic world. This empirical approach transformed the book into a documented encyclopedia concerning the Ghadir event, establishing it as a repository of historical, literary, and theological evidence”.

A distinctive feature of the work is the extensive utilization of reliable Sunni sources alongside Shia references.

“This strategy demonstrates Allameh Amini’s commitment to providing arguments based on mutually accepted documentation. This approach shifts scientific dialogue away from polemical disputes toward documented research that scholars of all Islamic schools can evaluate, thereby fostering comparative studies”, Arabshahi noted.

According to Arabshahi, ‘Al-Ghadir’ marked a turning point in contemporary Shia studies. “By integrating historiography, bibliography, and literature, Amini presented a research model that aligns with academic standards. He moved the discourse from theological narrative to historical analysis”.

Concluding the discussion, Arabshahi emphasized that Allameh Amini’s scientific legacy teaches modern researchers the necessity of direct source verification and ethical fairness.

He stated: “True scientific approximation does not require ignoring doctrinal differences but rather discussing them within a framework of mutual respect, documented argumentation, and research ethics—a necessity for the Islamic world today”.

Source: Razavi.ir

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