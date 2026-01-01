China introduces new restrictions on AI models

Shafaqna English- Over the past month, Chinese regulators have held talks with major tech firms on plans that could restrict overseas use of China’s latest AI models, including upcoming releases, three people with knowledge of the discussions said.

The discussions are part of Beijing’s broader effort to keep domestically developed AI technology inside China and highlight that, like the United States, it now considers advanced AI a strategic national asset requiring tighter oversight.

Source: Reuters

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