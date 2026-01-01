Mashhad: Museum of Martyred Leader’s gifts reopens at Imam al-Ridha (AS) Shrine

Shafaqna English- Astan Qods Razavi (AQR) reopens Museum of Quran, Martyred Leader’s gifts to pilgrims following closure during mourning period.

Hoj. Seyed Jalal Hosseini, head of Astan Qods Razavi (AQR) Center for Libraries, Museums, and Documents Organization, announced the museum resumed operations on July 3.

The facility had remained closed since March due to the Third Imposed War and the martyrdom of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Leader of the Islamic Revolution. This reopening provides an opportunity for pilgrims and residents to view a curated selection of historic artifacts gifted by the Martyred Leader to the holy sanctuary.

Under the aegis of the AQR Museums and Cultural Treasures Department, the site was reopened to visitors. The museum complex houses the treasury of the Martyred Leader’s gifts, a Quranic treasury, collections of Nahj al-Balagha and Sahifeh Sajjadieh, and a gallery dedicated to the late Master Farshchian.

Hoj. Hosseini explained: “The treasury of the martyred Leader’s gifts features a selection of works presented by foreign heads of state, prominent Iranian, international figures, artists, and devoted followers.”

The Quran and Gifts Museum is currently welcoming visitors daily from 08:00 to 12:30 in the Kowsar Courtyard of Imam Reza Shrine. The Central Museum remains open daily from 08:00 to 17:45, housing 11 specialized galleries including history, stamps, currency, coins, visual arts, marine life, weaponry, astronomy, medals, tableware, and timepieces. The Anthropology Museum, located in the western wing of Prophet Muhammad Courtyard near Bab al-Hadi exit, operates daily from 08:00 to 12:30, excluding public holidays.

Hoj. Hosseini asserted that all museums under the AQR will be closed on July 9 and 10 to facilitate the massive funeral procession in Mashhad, northeast Iran. Pilgrims are advised to visit outside of these dates to view the collections, which reflect the deep spiritual and cultural bonds fostered by the Martyred Leader.

Source: Razavi.ir

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