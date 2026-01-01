China’s employment crisis

Shafaqna English- Former software tester Bao Zhang lost his job earlier this year and now drives for a Chinese ride-hailing app. In his view, the weak labor market has all but closed the door on his return to the tech industry.

Such stories are becoming increasingly common across China, where tens of millions are leaving formal jobs for the gig economy. The driving forces include meagre unemployment benefits, an unprecedented wave of new graduates, and a severe lack of available positions.

A Chinese think tank estimates that the number of workers in flexible employment — those without permanent full-time contracts — has risen from 280 million in 2025 to 320 million this year. This number not only rivals the population of the United States but also makes up 44% of China’s workforce.

Source: Reuters

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