SpaceX joins Nasdaq, billions in passive buying ahead

Shafaqna English- The addition of SpaceX to the Nasdaq 100 on Tuesday(7 Jul 2026) is expected to generate billions in passive buying. Meanwhile, brokers have started covering the giant rocket-and-satellite firm — valued at over $2 trillion — with broadly positive sentiment. The stock of the company headed by Elon Musk fell 1.2% in the early premarket session.

The gap between SpaceX’s June 12 IPO and its inclusion in the Nasdaq 100 was just 15 days — ranking it among the fastest inclusions ever. This was facilitated by the Nasdaq’s revised rules for newly listed firms seeking spots in major, widely tracked benchmarks.

Source: Reuters

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