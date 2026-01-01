English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Iraq: 209 schools and 150 government buildings use solar power

0

Shafaqna English- Iraq equipped 209 schools and 150 government buildings with solar power.

Iraq’s National Team for Renewable Energy Projects announced on Monday, July 6, 2026, significant milestones in its countrywide initiative to equip public and essential service buildings with functional solar power systems.

According to official data released by the committee, the large-scale green energy transition has successfully brought 209 schools and seven comprehensive healthcare centers online across various provinces. This infrastructural shift directly aligns with federal mandates to integrate decentralized sustainable power alternatives, reduce carbon footprints, and ease structural pressures on the overburdened national electrical grid.

Sources: Iraqi News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Space solar power seen as answer to AI energy demand

parniani

EU plans to allocate up to €25 billion for renewable energy projects by 2035

leila yazdani

Chinese EV sales soaring in South America

asadian

Iraq facilitating access to green energy

leila yazdani

Egypt sign 7 green energy agreements with international developers

leila yazdani

Indian’s billionaire shows world’s largest green energy park ‘visible from space’

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.