Iraq: 209 schools and 150 government buildings use solar power

Shafaqna English- Iraq equipped 209 schools and 150 government buildings with solar power.

Iraq’s National Team for Renewable Energy Projects announced on Monday, July 6, 2026, significant milestones in its countrywide initiative to equip public and essential service buildings with functional solar power systems.

According to official data released by the committee, the large-scale green energy transition has successfully brought 209 schools and seven comprehensive healthcare centers online across various provinces. This infrastructural shift directly aligns with federal mandates to integrate decentralized sustainable power alternatives, reduce carbon footprints, and ease structural pressures on the overburdened national electrical grid.

Sources: Iraqi News

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