European Parliament approves upgraded air passenger rights

Shafaqna English- Faster, simpler compensation process for delayed flights, fee-free child seating, and airfares inclusive of carry-on luggage will become part of the EU air passenger rulebook.

On Tuesday, MEPs confirmed the changes to air passenger rights rules agreed with the Council of the EU in the Conciliation Committee by 646 votes to 12, with 3 abstentions. In force since 2004, these rules seek to ensure that passengers are sufficiently protected against travel disruption, such as denied boarding and delayed or cancelled flights.

Sources: Europarl

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