DeepSeek designs its exclusive AI chip

Shafaqna English- DeepSeek, a prominent Chinese AI startup, has begun designing its own artificial intelligence chips, as confirmed by three insiders. This strategic effort aims to reduce the company’s dependence on external chipmakers like Nvidia and Huawei, whose products have been critical for powering its popular AI systems from training through to inference.

Sources clarify that the new processor targets inference workloads, meaning it will handle user‑facing responses from already‑trained models, not the computational heavy lifting of model training.

Should DeepSeek succeed in this venture, its foray into chip design would constitute a major strategic realignment. The company is seen domestically as a national AI champion, and this move could create additional headwinds for Huawei, already a major player in China’s tech sector.

Source: Reuters

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