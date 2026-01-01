Explosions injure 18 in Damascus as Macron visits

Shafaqna English- Explosions near the hotel where Emmanuel Macron was staying in Syria on Tuesday, a security source said, but the French president did not hear the explosions, the Elysee said.

Eighteen people were injured, including four police officers, according to the Syrian state news agency.

Security Forces detected two explosive devices during field operations, and specialized units initiated the necessary measures to dismantle them. The devices blew up while preparations to dismantle them were underway.

Sources: Arab News

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