Muharram in Indonesia is a vibrant fusion of faith & local tradition

Shafaqna English- Beyond just a religious date, Muharram in Indonesia is a vibrant fusion of faith and local tradition. Loving Imam Hussain (AS) is a point of human unity to create peaceful coexistence in Indonesia.

Shias call Muharram the month of mourning. In Indonesia, too, many Muslims do not hold parties this month. Because they sympathize with the family of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and are sad for the tragedies that happened to them.

Loving Imam Hussain (AS) and following his path and school, can be the point of human unity to create a harmonious life between nations, and peaceful coexistence in Indonesia.

Mourning ceremonies for Ashura are held in various Indonesian cities

Shias in Indonesia have their own customs when it comes to commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS).

Introduction Mourning ceremonies for Ashura are held in various Indonesian cities, including Pariaman, Bengkulu, Pidie (in Sumatra), Gresik, Banyuwangi, and several other locations on Java Island. On Java Island, Muharram is called the “Month of Sura”, while in the Aceh region, it is known as the “Month of Hasan and Hussain.” In West Sumatra, it is famously called the “Month of Tabuik.”

Rituals and Traditions During the first ten days of Muharram, the people of Java and Sumatra prepare special foods, including a type of porridge (Halim), to distribute among the poor, family members, and frieThe Tabuik (Tabut) Ceremony Another ceremony called “Tabut” is held by the locals and migrants from South India in the city of Pidie, Aceh. Participants carry a coffin (Tabut), symbolizing the coffin of Imam Hussain (AS), on their shoulders throughout the day and entrust it to the sea at sunset. This tradition was promoted by South Indian soldiers in the first half of the 19th century in cities like Bengkulu and Pariaman.nds in the name of Imam Hasan and Imam Hussain (PBUT).

The Climax of the Mourning The peak of the ceremony occurs on the 10th of Muharram. In the morning, the Tabut, Daraga, Panja, and a symbolic turban of Imam Hussain (AS) are paraded by tens of thousands of people in Pariaman. Mourners move slowly through the streets and markets, some crying intensely, shouting: “Hoyak Tabuik… Hoyak (Ya Hussain)!” As the sun sets, the Tabut is cast into the sea, symbolizing the ascent of Imam Hussain’s soul to heaven on the Buraq.

2026 Ashura was initiated by the Ahlulbait Communication Institute in Jakarta

This year, Shia Muslims gathered in the Beautiful Indonesia Miniature Park, Jakarta, during Ashura. 2026 Ashura was initiated by the Ahlulbait Communication Institute with the theme “Ashura of Imam Hussain(AS): Eternal Inspiration of Humanity & Resistance Against Injustice.”

Ahmad Hidayat, Deputy General Chair of Ahlulbait Indonesia, explained that the theme was chosen in response to a world situation full of oppression and Injustice committed by fellow humans.

The event starts with a blood donation. The event committee with the Indonesian Red Cross provided 100 units of blood. Charity was also provided to orphans.

Sources: Jna Press, Tehran Times, C-karbala, Samamos

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