Iraq declares Wednesday public holiday for martyred Leader funeral

Shafaqna English- Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Falih al-Zaidi has declared Wednesday a nationwide public holiday as Iraq hosts funeral ceremonies for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei.

Earlier today, Nassif Jassim al-Khattabi, Governor of Iraq’s holy city of Karbala, said that the country is fully prepared and has taken all security and logistical measures to host a grand farewell and funeral procession for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

The governor anticipated a huge turnout in Karbala, noting that massive crowds of mourners from various provinces across Iraq are already traveling toward the holy city to participate.

According to al-Khattabi, the funeral proceedings will be held in three distinct phases: An official state ceremony on Tuesday evening, a public funeral procession in the holy city of Najaf on Wednesday morning, and the final procession in Karbala province on Wednesday afternoon.

Sources: IRNA

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