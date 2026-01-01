Dispute over Greenland clouds NATO summit

Shafaqna English- On Tuesday(7 Jul 2026), President Donald Trump reiterated that Greenland ought to be under American jurisdiction rather than Danish rule, repeating his controversial position at a time when NATO leaders were convening in Turkey for their annual summit.

The US president’s persistent assertions about the necessity of American control or ownership over Greenland, a semi-autonomous Danish territory, have for a long time poisoned relations between Washington and Copenhagen — both founding NATO nations — and have more widely affected US-European ties. The issue has subsequently entered a diplomatic phase.

Source: Reuters

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