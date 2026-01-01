Russia’s return to Olympics

Shafaqna English- On Tuesday(7 Jul 2026), the International Olympic Committee temporarily reversed its ban on the Russian Olympic Committee, taking a major step toward allowing Russia back into the Olympic community in time for the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

The ROC had been suspended in October 2023, following Russia’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, due to its recognition of regional Olympic councils in the Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia.

Source: Reuters

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