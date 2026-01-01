Reuters: Hormuz tensions put oil on the rise

Shafaqna English- Oil prices climbed over 2% on Tuesday(7 Jul 2026), as reports of attacks on ships near the Strait of Hormuz rekindled concerns about potential disruptions to maritime traffic through this crucial energy corridor.

By 11:34 a.m. ET (1534 GMT), Brent futures were up $1.86, or 2.58%, to $73.85 a barrel, and WTI crude had risen $1.73, or 2.52%, to $70.28 a barrel.

Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen commented: “The key story this morning is an attack on a ship in the Strait of Hormuz. That’s reintroducing some geopolitical risk premium into oil prices. It’s not as large as we’ve seen before, but it remains the primary factor supporting buying interest in the market.”

Source: Reuters

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