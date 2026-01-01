[Videos] Iranian martyred Leader’s body arrives in Iraq

Shafaqna English- The bodies of the Iranian martyred Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and members of his family arrived at Najaf International Airport on Tuesday in an official reception ceremony led by Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is heading the Iranian delegation, accompanied by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and other senior officials.

Thousands of Iraqi security personnel have been deployed around the airport and surrounding areas to secure the ceremony and ensure the safe transfer of the body to Najaf City, where the official ceremony is held on Wednesday morning. It will then be transported to the holy city of Karbala later the same day as part of the funeral procession.

Sources: Shafaq News

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