Historic Argentina comeback, Egypt beaten 3–2

Shafaqna English- Inspired by Lionel Messi, Argentina staged a remarkable comeback in Tuesday’s(7 Jul 2026) World Cup round-of-16 match, coming from two goals down to clinch a 3–2 victory over Egypt.

Argentina, the title holders, faced the brink of elimination at 2–0 down with just 11 minutes remaining, but goals from Cristian Romero, Messi, and Enzo Fernandez’s stoppage-time winner turned the tide and kept them in the tournament.

Following goals from Yasser Ibrahim and Mostafa Zico, Egypt stood on the cusp of a historic World Cup shock, while Argentina’s early hopes had been dented by Messi’s missed penalty.

But Egypt fell apart in the closing stages, with Argentina’s skipper rallying his teammates to complete a breathtaking comeback.

Source: Reuters

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