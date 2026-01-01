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Samsung breaks profitability records

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Shafaqna English- On Tuesday(7 Jul 2026), Samsung Electronics announced a 19-fold increase in its operating profit for the second quarter, which exceeded the total earnings it had generated over the previous three years combined. However, investors wiped more than $80 billion from the company’s market capitalization amid growing uncertainty about the durability of the AI-driven boom.

The boom in AI data centres has propelled memory chip prices to record levels and delivered substantial benefits to Samsung. But the wider industry is now facing uncertainty, as concerns mount that U.S. tech giants could slow their infrastructure projects and temper chip procurement.

Source: Reuters

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