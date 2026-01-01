Saudi Arabia upgrades its strategic oil pipeline

Shafaqna English- According to five sources with knowledge of the matter, Saudi Arabia is exploring the possibility of boosting the capacity of its crude oil pipeline that runs to the western coast of the Red Sea, which would allow the kingdom and potentially its neighbors to ship more oil while bypassing the Strait of Hormuz.

Built in the early 1980s, the East-West pipeline has taken on critical importance since the Iran war began in February, which led to a complete halt in maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

The pipeline has the capacity to carry up to 7 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil to the Red Sea port of Yanbu. According to the CEO of state-owned oil giant Aramco, speaking in May, roughly 2 million bpd supply refineries located on the western coast, while the remaining 5 million bpd are allocated for export.

Source: Reuters

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