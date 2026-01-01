Ranking world’s most Muslim-friendly travel destinations

Shafaqna English- Mastercard and CrescentRating have revealed the 11th edition of the Global Muslim Travel Index (GMTI), ranking the world’s most Muslim-friendly travel destinations.

The GMTI assessed 150 destinations accounting for more than 98% of international Muslim visitor arrivals. Countries were evaluated using the Access, Communications, Environment and Services (ACES) framework, which measures connectivity, visa requirements, safety, halal dining, prayer facilities and other Muslim-friendly services.

Malaysia secured the top spot, while Indonesia, Türkiye and Saudi Arabia tied for second. Qatar and the UAE ranked fifth and sixth, respectively. Bahrain, Iran, and Kuwait shared seventh place, with Oman completing the top 10.

Sources: Connecting Travel

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