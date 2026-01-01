Sudan’s war adds to number of people displaced

Shafaqna English- Sudan’s war is entering a new and more lethal phase, adding to the number of people displaced by long years of conflict and insecurity in the region.

Since April 2023, fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has killed tens of thousands — possibly more than 200,000 by some estimates — displaced around 13 million people, and pushed large parts of the country into famine.

More than 30 million people now require humanitarian assistance, making Sudan the world’s largest humanitarian crisis.

Sources: Info Migrants

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