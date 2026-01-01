CAIR: Trump’s anti-Muslim post put children at risk

CAIR’s statement came after Trump shared a post on Truth Social which attempted to mock a kindergarten graduation ceremony from a school in Minnesota.

“Public school in St. Paul, Minnesota. Every girl is in a hijab … in kindergarten,” read the original post created by right-wing account End Wokeness.

The accompanying photograph was taken at Minnesota’s Gateway STEM Academy and showed smiling children celebrating the end of the school year, with several girls wearing hijabs alongside graduation caps and gowns.

CAIR’s Minnesota chapter said the president was using his platform to target Muslim children.

The organization pointed to recent anti-Muslim violence in California, including an attack on a mosque and Islamic school in San Diego that left three members of the Muslim community dead.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz also criticized Trump, writing on X: “The President of the United States is attacking a group of kindergarteners because of the clothes they wore to school.”